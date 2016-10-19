

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning to dump the standard USB port in favor of USB Type C from its new MacBook Pro.



The rumor has been reported by Japanese website Macotakara. The site was the first one to report that Apple was taking out the headphone jack in the new iPhone 7.



The website claims that along with the USB port, Apple will also get rid of the MagSafe 2 charging port and Thunderbolt 2 ports. Instead, the new MacBook Pro will support Thunderbolt 3.



Rumors suggest that Apple plans to unveil the new MacBook Pro at an event on October 27.



