VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd. ("Odin") (TSX VENTURE: ODN) is pleased to announce that the securityholders of Ecuador Gold and Copper Corp. ("EGX") voted overwhelmingly in support of Odin's previously announced acquisition of EGX (the "Arrangement"). Odin is also pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved the Arrangement and the Supreme Court of British Columbia today granted a final order approving the Arrangement. Subject to satisfying all remaining conditions, the proposed Arrangement is expected to close on or about November 1, 2016.

ODIN MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO

