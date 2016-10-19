Indonesia: A Revolution in Energy Production

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Semen Indonesia, the nation's largest cement maker, has achieved major savings in its operating costs by replacing coal with natural waste as fuel for electricity generation (husks and shells from tobacco, cashew and coconut production). As a result, Semen Indonesia's costs of revenue dropped 2% year-on-year in the first half of this year to Rp 7.5 trillion - US$ 577.5 million (Source: Jakarta Post).

The resource mix in the country is also changing. Prices for solar power modules have fallen 70% in the past six years. Wind power costs have dropped 58% in the past five years. Battery prices have fallen approximately 14% annually since 2007 (Source: Energy Manager Today.) Therefore, renewable energy has become a concrete, affordable, clean and reliable alternative for corporates and private users in Indonesia willing to secure stable electricity delivery at fixed prices.

In fact, unlike historic industry shifts that have been spurred by policy, these major technological advances and savings are occurring largely despite policy, because the transition leads to great improvements in cost cutting, energy efficiency, reliability, and environmental protection.

To join the discussion on all developments in this industry in the country sign up for Renewable Energy Indonesia, the only trade show in Indonesia addressing exclusively Renewable Energy, which will be held at the Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran, on 29 to 31 March 2017. The exhibition, organized by UBM plc, aims to be a platform that brings together professionals, investors and stakeholders with a sharp and exclusive focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency in order to exchange knowledge, best practices, resources and information.

Conference, seminars, workshops, debates and exhibitors' presentations will add into the mix, and will complement the 3 days together with a business matchmaking platform.

