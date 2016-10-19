

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced just 5 points or 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index settled just above the 3,080-point plateau, and the market figures to open higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks to upbeat earnings news and a bounce in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and telecoms.



For the day, the index jumped 42.71 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 3,083.88 after trading between 3,037.40 and 3,084.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 29.03 points or 1.43 percent to end at 2,056.59.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.68 percent, Bank of China perked 0.89 percent, China Shenhua spiked 2.00 percent, Zijin Mining gained 0.31 percent and China Unicom advanced 0.99 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, offsetting the weakness in the past few sessions.



The Dow rose 75.54 points or 0.4 percent to 18,161.94, while the NASDAQ advanced 44.01 points or 0.9 percent to 5,243.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.10 points or 0.6 percent to 2,139.60.



A positive reaction the latest batch of corporate results generated buying interest as the earnings season continues to pick up steam as Netflix (NFLX), UnitedHealth (UNH), IBM (IBM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all beat the street.



In economic news, the Labor Department said that consumer prices rose in line with estimates in September, while a separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a pullback in homebuilder confidence in October.



Crude oil futures inched back above $50 a barrel Tuesday amid reports that Russia and certain OPEC members will curb production in order to stabilize oil markets. Nov. WTI oil gained 35 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $50.29/bbl.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data today, including Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as September figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to expand 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year - both unchanged from the previous three months.



Output is expected to add 6.4 percent on year, up from 6.3 percent in August. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 10.7 percent, up from 10.6 percent a month earlier. FAI is pegged at 8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX