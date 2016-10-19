Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2016) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTC Pink: LDSYF) (XETR: LD6) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Delivery Systems Inc. (CDS), are pleased to announce the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding for a Joint Venture to produce CannaStrips with CSPA Group Inc.

The proposed Joint Venture would establish operations within an existing building that currently has a manufacturing permit to extract and produce medicinal cannabinoid products in Adelanto, California. Upon completion of a final agreement the Company intends to provide all the necessary equipment and expertise to the Joint Venture for the production of medicinal cannabis products using the CannaStrips technology. Brad Eckenweiler, CEO of LDS states, "We are very optimistic that upon the completion of this joint venture agreement and the resulting permitted facility becoming operational the CannaStrip brand can be produced and distributed in California in a manner acceptable and within the regulatory guidelines of the State of California. The fact that California represents the largest market segment in the cannabis industry worldwide with revenues that exceed $2.9 billion USD is why we have chosen to focus our efforts here first to establish the CannaStrip brand."

About CSPA Group Inc.

CSPA Group Inc. was established to provide Californian's with medical marijuana recommendations, safe access to high quality marijuana products grown and produced in pesticide free environments using only organic nutrients and processing methods.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems

LDS' technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. From start to finish, the production process tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

