

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday in choppy trade, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the release of domestic corporate earnings results next week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 17.65 points or 0.10 percent to 16,981.26, off a high of 16,988.57 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is down 0.6 percent, Sony is losing 0.5 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is lower by 0.4 percent. Automaker Toyota is declining 0.7 percent and Honda is losing 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is lower by 0.4 percent and SoftBank is down 0.3 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.04 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 2 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, fishing company Maruha Nichiro is gaining more than 5 percent on the likelihood of strong earnings results and Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising more than 3 percent.



Meanwhile, Tokuyama Corp. is losing 5 percent, and Hitachi is down 2 percent after a rating downgrade.



On the economic front, Japan will provide August results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday's trading at their lowest closing levels in a month. A positive reaction to some of the latest batch of corporate results also generated buying interest as the earnings season continues to pick up steam.



The Dow rose 75.54 points or 0.4 percent to 18,161.94, the Nasdaq advanced 44.01 points or 0.9 percent to 5,243.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.10 points or 0.6 percent to 2,139.60.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures inched back above $50 a barrel Tuesday amid headlines from a key oil and gas conference attended by OEPC's secretary general. November WTI oil gained 35 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at $50.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX