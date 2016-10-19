

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said that it is voluntarily recalling an estimated 74,833 vehicles in the U.S. to replace their alternators.



The company noted that certain alternators supplied to the Company may be subject to premature diode wear following frequent load cycling, at or near maximum amperage, in hot ambient temperatures - conditions more consistent with fleet-vehicle usage than that of retail customers.



Such conditions increase the potential for short-circuit in these alternators, the outcome of which may be engine stall and/or vehicle fire. FCA US is aware of a single potentially related injury, but no accidents.



Affected are certain 2007-2013 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs and 2011-2014 Dodge Charger Pursuits. Also included in the recall are an additional 10,077 vehicles in Canada; 1,088 in Mexico and 134 outside the NAFTA region.



