

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded 6.7 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016, the national Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the Q2 reading.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP climbed 1.8 percent - also unchanged and matching forecasts.



The NBS also said that industrial production gained an annual 6.1 percent in September - shy of forecasts for 6.4 percent and down from 6.3 percent in August.



Retail sales climbed 10.7 percent on year, matching forecasts and up from 10.6 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment gained 8.2 percent, in line with forecasts and up from 8.1 percent a month earlier.



