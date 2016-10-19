SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- PSB Academy, one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, announced a new Master's degree programme in Engineering Business Management, awarded by Coventry University, United Kingdom's Modern University of the Year (The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2014, 2015 and 2016).

The Master of Science programme is designed for both aspiring and experienced engineers who are seeking to develop key competencies in strategic and operational management to become effective decision-makers in their organisations. Core modules like Financial Decision Making and Risk Analysis, Global Engineering Strategy, and Global Lean & Agile Operations will hone their capabilities in managing change for sustainable business growth, which has become increasingly important, as the engineering industry faces disruption with the introduction of new technologies such as advanced robotics and autonomous transport, artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced materials and biotechnology, as predicted by the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum recently identified complex problem solving, critical thinking and people management, among others, as the top skills needed to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In tandem with this evolving demand for these leadership skills, Singapore seeks to encourage more innovation-intensive activities that will prime the engineering industry for growth, and forecasts new jobs that will require greater depth of knowledge, beyond the technical know-how.

PSB Academy and Coventry University hope that the Master's degree will help imbibe these necessary capabilities in management fields for Singapore's growing pool of engineers, and expedite the momentum for their career growth. "Disruption has compounded the challenge for jobs across industries, and it has never been more important for education institutions to provide channels for budding and experienced engineers to up-skill, and re-skill, in relevant ways that would help them to lead in the future economy. We're delighted to be working with one of UK's top universities to prepare a new generation of nation-builders for Singapore with the necessary competencies to also assume managerial and leadership positions in their respective fields," says Eur Ing Joao Ponciano, Dean and Senior Vice President, PSB Academy.

"Coventry University is delighted to partner with PSB Academy to roll out our first-ever Master's programme in Engineering Business Management in Singapore. Coventry University is reputed for our industry-ready orientation, coupled with an international outlook, so that our students are prepared for successful global careers. As the leading 'Modern University in the UK,' we bring to our overseas programmes the same focus on employability that has seen our UK graduates achieve 94% employability on graduation. We believe that this new programme will create a pathway for adaptable career development in leadership in the growing engineering sector, even in this period of uncertainty and complexity," says Gary Armstrong, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Coventry University.

Registration for the March 2017 intake of Coventry University's Master of Science in Engineering Business Management, is now open. More course details here: http://www.psb-academy.edu.sg/universities/united-kingdom/coventry-university/master-of-science-in-engineering-business-management/

Image

Derrick Chang, Acting CEO of PSB Academy and Gary Armstrong, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor of Coventry University UK commemorating the pioneer batch of industry-ready undergraduate students from Coventry University

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5899

Logo

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/4694

Media contact:

Melody Uy

Email Contact

+65 6213 6997



