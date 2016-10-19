

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher with modest gains on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as data showed that China's economic growth was in line with expectations. Crude oil prices further edged higher in Asian trades.



China's gross domestic product or GDP expanded 6.7 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016, in line with expectations and unchanged from the second-quarter reading, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.



The Australian market is advancing, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and higher commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.40 points or 0.40 percent to 5,432.20, off a high of 5,434.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.00 points or 0.42 percent to 5,515.00.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton reported a 6 percent decline in iron ore production for the September quarter, but maintained its guidance across all commodities segments. The miner's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent after gold prices rose overnight.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent and Santos is rising more than 2 percent on higher crude oil prices.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.



Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group said they will merge to create an A$11.3 billion gaming giant, with Tabcorp paying a 20 percent premium for each Tatts share. Tabcorp's shares are rising 2 percent, while those of Tatts Group are surging more than 14 percent.



Origin Energy reiterated its full-year earnings outlook and also confirmed its target to cut net debt. However, shares of the gas and power retailer are declining 0.5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that the Australian economy picked up the slightest of steam in September, as its leading index advanced 0.06 percent on month. That's up from the upwardly revised 0.01 percent growth in the previous month.



Australia will also see September figures for skilled vacancies today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is flat against the U.S. dollar as it consolidated gains after rallying overnight. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7664, compared to US$0.7666 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher in choppy trade, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the release of domestic corporate earnings results next week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 17.65 points or 0.10 percent to 16,981.26, off a high of 16,988.57 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is down 0.6 percent, Sony is losing 0.5 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is lower by 0.4 percent. Automaker Toyota is declining 0.7 percent and Honda is losing 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is lower by 0.4 percent and SoftBank is down 0.3 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.04 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 2 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, fishing company Maruha Nichiro is gaining more than 5 percent on expectations of strong earnings results and Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising more than 3 percent.



Meanwhile, Tokuyama Corp. is losing 5 percent, and Hitachi is down 2 percent after a rating downgrade.



On the economic front, Japan will provide August results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are up with modest gains, while Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels. A positive reaction to some of the latest batch of corporate earnings results also generated buying interest as the earnings season continues to pick up steam.



The Dow rose 75.54 points or 0.4 percent to 18,161.94, the Nasdaq advanced 44.01 points or 0.9 percent to 5,243.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.10 points or 0.6 percent to 2,139.60.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures inched back above $50 a barrel Tuesday amid headlines from a key oil and gas conference attended by OEPC's secretary general. November WTI oil gained 35 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at $50.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude oil prices rose 0.82 percent to $50.70 in Asian trades.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX