

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) announced that its Board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $450 million of the company's common stock. The authorization is effective immediately. The Board of Directors canceled the previously authorized program.



'This authorization demonstrates the Board's and management's confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow, even in challenging market environments such as 2015,' said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.



