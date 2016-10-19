

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity expanded for the third straight month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index grew 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in August, the same rate as registered in July and matched economists' expectations.



Industrial production rose 1.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.4 percent drop in July. At the same time, tertiary industry activity remained flat in August.



On the other hand, construction activity contracted 0.8 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in July.



Year-on-year, all industry activity grew 1.7 percent after posting a 0.8 percent drop a month ago.



