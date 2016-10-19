Unique leadership combination of US business expertise and French technology vision establishes Actility as the No.1 startup in France

Actility CEO Mike Mulica and Founder and CTO Olivier Hersent marked another milestone on the company's journey from innovative Breton start-up to global leader in carrier-grade IoT solutions when they accepted the EY French "Start-up of the Year" award. This achievement recognizes the company's success on a global scale, not simply in Europe. As an essential partner of well over 1/2 of all full nationwide LoRa networks announced globally to date, Actility's carrier-grade solution represents the gold-standard around the world.

"Our business has accelerated dramatically in the last year", said Olivier Hersent at the awards ceremony. "Global carriers and innovative network operators are looking for the best solution for large scale LPWA IoT networks, and they've found it in our ThingPark platform. Now the world can clearly see that we are the leader in carrier grade IoT networks, we expect our footprint to grow even faster, with new network partners coming on board monthly. We are seeing applications on very large scale deployed. The era of trials has come to an end; the era of IoT transforming businesses wholesale is finally beginning."

There are two factors driving Actility's dash into pole position in the race to make industrial IoT a reality. Technology leadership, personified by Olivier Hersent is one; an "all-in" passion for doing business is the transformational ingredient brought by the appointment of US high-tech industry change catalyst Mike Mulica as CEO.

"There are no sectors anymore," says Mulica. "We're not only engaging with carriers and network operators. We have a seat at the table with some of the world's largest tech companies; the names you all know in enterprise technology, and innovative global company is helping them figure out how to do business in the internet of things."

"Between us, Olivier and I are determined to make sure that Actility becomes the worldwide success story, the undisputed leader in the Internet of Things, that we know it can be. Today we're very proud to be leading the French Start-Up of the year. Next year, thanks to the outstanding combination of French innovation and US 'can-do spirit,' we want to be able look back at this as the moment Actility went global."

