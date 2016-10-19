Pipeline of Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Market Reviewed for Therapeutics Under Development in H2 2016 Report

PUNE, India, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch.com adds "Actinic (Solar) Keratosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" market research report complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Actinic (Solar) Keratosis and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Complete report on H2 2016 pipeline review of Actinic (Solar) Keratosis with 33 market data tables and 15 figures, spread across 75 pages is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/actinic-solar-keratosis-pipeline-review-h2-2016-market-report.html .

Actinic (Solar) Keratosis pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 23 molecules. Out of which approximately 21 molecules are developed by Companies and remaining by the Universities/Institutes. Furthermore, the report says; Actinic (Solar) Keratosis An actinic keratosis, also known as a solar keratosis, is a scaly or crusty growth (lesion). It most often appears on the bald scalp, face, ears, lips, backs of the hands and forearms, shoulders, neck or any other areas of the body frequently exposed to the sun. The signs and symptoms of an actinic keratosis include a hard, wart-like surface, patch or bump on the top layer of skin, itching or burning in the affected area and color as varied as pink, red or brown, or flesh-colored. The predisposing factors include age, sunny climate, history of frequent or intense sun exposure or sunburn, pale skin, red or blond hair, and blue or light-colored eyes and a weak immune system as a result of chemotherapy, chronic leukemia, AIDS or organ transplant medications.

The report outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Actinic (Solar) Keratosis, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities. It also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Actinic (Solar) Keratosis and features dormant and discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 8, 1, 8, 1 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Companies discussed in this Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Athenex, Inc., Digna Biotech, S.L., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., G&E Herbal Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Galderma S.A., Laboratories Ojer Pharma S.L., LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Oncology Research International Limited, Promius Pharma, LLC, Spherium Biomed S.L., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and Vectura Group Plc. Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are 854-A, ACT-01, AD-17137, celecoxib, DFD-08, disitertide, hydrogen peroxide + sulindac, IDP-125, IDP-128, imiquimod, imiquimod SR, KX-01, LEO-43204, LFX-453, ORIL-007, Recombinant Peptide for Dermatology, Immunology and Oncology, resiquimod, SKP-024, Small Molecules to Activate Protein Kinase C for Actinic Keratosis and Non-melanoma Skin Cancer, SP-12054, SRT-100, VDA-1102 and VPE-001.

Order a copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=720729 .

Another newly published market research report titled on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development are Admedus Ltd, Advaxis, Inc., Antigen Express, Inc., Bionor Pharma ASA, BioNTech AG, Cancer Research Technology Limited, Cell Medica Limited, Etubics Corporation, EyeGene, Inc., Formune S.L., Genexine, Inc., Genticel S.A., iBio, Inc., Immunovaccine, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inthera Bioscience AG, Johnson & Johnson etc. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer Pipeline market research report of 172 pages is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/human-papillomavirus-hpv-associated-cancer-pipeline-review-h2-2016-market-report.html .

