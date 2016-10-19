Franco Pianegonda, the Fine Jewellery Creative Talent Loved by Celebrities, Announced He Will Sell His Jewels Online Only

VICENZA, Italy, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Franco Pianegonda recently announced his intention to discontinue distribution of his designer jewellery to traditional jewellery stores, worth over 36 million USD turnover, and to sell his unique creations to his clients worldwide exclusively through his websitehttp://www.Francopianegonda.net.



Franco Pianegonda, the Vicenza, Italy-based fine jewellery designer, is a favourite of celebrities who love to wear his jewellery on- and off-stage.

This is a revolution of the fine jewellery brand that bears his name. In fact, after making his name as a creative talent in the early 2000's by introducing silver to designer fashionable affordable jewellery, he decided to have a closer relationship with his clients.

"I am dedicated to helping women to be at their best, professionally and personally. I want to directly present all the creations I made for them. I want to interact directly with them and personally, because my jewellery is like personalized body sculpture and it is full of luminosity and vibrant when worn. Each jewel is designed for a particular kind of woman, when I design my creation I focus on a particular woman's personality, and I make it with the only intention to express that woman's sensuality, elegance, achievements, authenticity and refined sophistication," says Franco Pianegonda, chief creative talent of LA MAISON FRANCO PIANEGONDA.

Franco Pianegonda exclusive and unique jewellery can be found now only on the web store reachable by typing his full name. He also personally welcomes his clients in his beautiful creative MAISON, located in Vicenza centre square, piazza dei signori, in a Palladio palace, a location that recalls the pulsing heart of the amazing building where it is located.

Press contact:info@francopianegonda.net

Tel +39 0444 328927

La Maison Franco Pianegonda

Piazza dei Signori, C.tra delle Morette 17

36100 Vicenza, Italia

http://www.francopianegonda.net

