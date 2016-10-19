NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, China, 2016-10-19 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) have officially announced that Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), one of the world's largest futures markets, has launched a new market surveillance platform powered by SMARTS, Nasdaq's flagship surveillance solution.



"We are truly honored to be working with Shanghai Futures Exchange on their market surveillance efforts and believe that our partnership underscores the exchange's commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of their marketplace," said Ulf Carlsson, Vice President and Regional Manager, North Asia and Japan, Nasdaq. "As the Chinese exchange continues to increase its footprint globally, it simultaneously needs market monitoring capabilities that are scalable and match this growth. Our technology is proven across the board to be a true leader in the surveillance space, and we look forward to a long relationship with SHFE and supporting them in their efforts."



The new system processes significant volumes of market information in real-time for SHFE to detect anomalies and also includes tools that allow analysts to make sense of the vast amounts of data for investigative purposes.



"We're excited to work with such a rapidly developing exchange as the Shanghai Futures Exchange," said Tony Sio, Head of Exchange & Regulator Surveillance, Market Technology, Nasdaq. "Markets globally have become increasingly sophisticated, and we continuously develop new technology to allow exchanges to monitor this activity. By taking in vast quantities of market events at the lowest level of detail, the tools build advanced models of the overall market as well as each participant's behavior. Collaborating closely with SHFE, we have been able to incorporate the unique characteristics of a Chinese exchange into the solution. Market integrity is core to effective marketplaces and it is a privilege to be able to assist SHFE as the exchange evolves and grows."



SMARTS Surveillance solutions power monitoring for more than 120 market participants, 45 exchanges and 13 regulators globally.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,600 listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.6 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit:nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



About Shanghai Futures Exchange Organized under relevant rules and regulations, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), or the Exchange, is a self-regulated entity that is under the uniform regulation by the China Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and performs functions as specified in its By-laws and the state laws and regulations. Currently there are 14 futures commodities available for trading on SHFE. There are over 200 members now in the Exchange, among which about 80% are futures-firm members. And the exchange has already set up more than 700 distant trading terminals nationwide.



NDAQG



For Media Inquiries:



Nasdaq: Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390