SBM Offshore N.V.: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

October 19, 2016

The invitation and agenda of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of SBM Offshore NV have been published on the Company's website. The EGM will be held at the Hilton Hotel at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on November 30, 2016 at 14.30. The EGM's only topic is the appointment of Mr. Douglas Wood as Management Board member.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").

SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or supplied on a turnkey sale basis.

As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employed approximately 7,000 people worldwide. Full time company employees (4,900) are spread over five regional centers, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels. A further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several construction yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Financial Calendar Date Year Trading Update 3Q 2016 - Press Release November 9 2016 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders November 30 2016 Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release February 8 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 13 2017 Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release May 10 2017 Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release August 8 2017

