GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Sapa invites to Investor Briefing

Sapa AS, the 50/50 joint-venture between Norsk Hydro ASA and Orkla ASA, will host an investor briefing on 3 November 2016.

The briefing will be held at KS Agenda Moetesenter, Haakon VIIs gate 9, Oslo, from 2.00pm to 4.30pm (CET).

During the presentation, Sapa will give an update on its financial and operational performance, followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast will also be available and details to access it will be received after registration.

Please register your attendance at:

http://www.sapagroup.com/sapainvestorbriefing3nov2016 (http://www.sapagroup.com/sapainvestorbriefing3nov2016)

After registration you will also be able to submit questions, and we encourage questions to be sent in advance of the briefing. 

Sapa is the world leader in aluminium solutions - a joint venture of the aluminium extrusion businesses of Orkla and Hydro. Sapa is shaping a lighter future through a global reach and local presence within extrusions, building systems, and precision tubing. Sapa has 22,800 employees in more than 40 countries, and the headquarters are located in Oslo, Norway.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com (mailto:Pål.Kildemo@hydro.com)

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com (mailto:Halvor.Molland@hydro.com)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)