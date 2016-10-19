Regulatory News:

Attendo AB (publ) ("Attendo") (STO:ATT) has during the period 13 October - 17 October 2016 repurchased 82 460 shares in Attendo ISIN-code: SE0007666110 for a weighted average price of SEK 80.96

For a compilation of all transactions, please see attachment.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm, by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, on Attendo's behalf. Following the above acquisitions Attendo's holding of own shares amounted to 200,000 shares. The total number of shares in Attendo is 160,000,000 shares.

Attendo AB (publ)

This information is information that Attendo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on 19 October 2016.

________________________________________________________________________________

Attendo the leading care and healthcare company in the Nordics Attendo is the leading private provider of publicly financed care and healthcare services in the Nordic region. The company was founded in 1985 and was first to provide outsourced care for older people in Sweden. In addition to care for older people, Attendo provides care for people with disabilities, individuals and families, and, in Finland, healthcare and dental care. Attendo has 19 000 employees and is locally anchored with over 500 operations in more than 200 municipalities in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. www.attendo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161018006862/en/

Contacts:

Attendo

Andreas Koch, Communications and IR-Director

Phone: +46 705 09 77 61

E-mail: andreas.koch@attendo.com