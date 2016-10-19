

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German retail giant Metro AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter total sales decreased 0.5% year-over -year to 14.2 billion euros as a result of currency and portfolio effects. Sales in local currency increased by 0.2%. On a like-for-like basis, sales edged up 0.1 percent.



For fiscal 2016, reported sales of 58.4 billion euros were down 1.4% from last year on negative currency and portfolio effects. Sales in local currency increased by 0.4%, and like-for-like sales grew 0.2%.



Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO, said, 'We made significant progress in transforming the company and are now systematically focusing on customer value. This is also reflected in the positive development of our growth drivers online and delivery. We have achieved our sales target in a somewhat challenging market environment and, on this basis, confirm the guidance for EBIT before special items.'



Further, the company said it is well prepared for the upcoming Christmas business and expects to encounter a favourable market environment.



The separation of METRO GROUP into a wholesale and food specialist and a consumer electronics group is the next logical step in the transformation process. Spin-off preparations are on track, the firm said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX