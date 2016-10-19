

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Eurotunnel SA (GETS.L), a French company for infrastructure management and transport operations, reported that its total revenues for the third quarter rose 4 percent from last year.



Total revenues for the third quarter, excluding MyFerryLink, rose 4 percent to 320.3 million euros from a restated 309.1 million euros in the year-ago period.



Shuttle services revenues rose 12 percent to 178.6 million euros. Railway network revenues declined 5 percent to 74.1 million euros, and Europorte revenues decreased 7 percent to 63.4 million euros.



Looking ahead, Groupe Eurotunnel said that activity remains positive, with record volumes achieved despite an uncertain European context. The company also noted that there is no sign of slowdown in the UK economy.



'Variations in the value of sterling have had no significant impact on our business in the past and the movement in exchange rates does not damage growth in profitability,' the company added.



