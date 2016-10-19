Regulatory news:

AREVA (Paris:AREVA):

Olkiluoto 3 EPR project has achieved two major milestones: start of Nuclear Circuit Cleaning and completion of Full Scope Simulator testing.

The Nuclear Circuit Cleaning (NCC) comprises flushing all the plant auxiliary pipes toward the primary circuit and the reactor vessel with demineralized water. This will ensure the cleanliness of the reactor primary circuit as well as all the main connected auxiliary systems. This is one of the prerequisites for another project milestone: the start of the Cold Functional Tests planned for early summer 2017.

Along with the NCC start, the testing of Full Scope Simulator the in-situ replica of the plant Main Control Room has been completed. The next step is to start the simulator training of TVO's plant operators.

"These milestones are important steps towards completion of the plant. The OL3 EPR project has all of the prerequisites necessary to proceed as planned", explains Jouni Silvennoinen, Senior Vice President responsible for the OL3 EPR Project at TVO.

"These key milestones have been reached thanks to the commitment of our team to complete the project at the satisfaction of our customer.These further steps enable us to secure our future operational milestones", says Jean-Pierre Mouroux, OL3 EPR Project Director, for the Consortium AREVA-Siemens.

In parallel, finalization of the main electromechanical installations and plant finishing works are underway.

ABOUT TVO

Teollisuuden Voima Oyj is a nuclear power company founded in 1969 for safe and reliable electricity production for its shareholders, Finnish industrial and energy companies. Nuclear electricity generated at TVO's Olkiluoto plant covers approximately one sixth of the annual electricity consumption in Finland. Climate-friendly nuclear electricity not only benefits the Finnish society but also reduces the environmental impact of energy production.

ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services to support the operation of the global nuclear fleet. The company is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services. AREVA is recognized by utilities around the world for its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its dedication to the highest level of safety. AREVA's 40,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever safer, cleaner and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

ABOUT SIEMENS

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is No. 1 in offshore wind turbine construction, a leading supplier of gas and steam turbines for power generation, a major provider of power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2015, which ended on September 30, 2015, Siemens generated revenue of €75.6 billion and net income of €7.4 billion. At the end of September 2015, the company had around 348,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161019005534/en/

Contacts:

AREVA

Press Office, phone: +33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@areva.com

or

TVO

Jouni Silvennoinen, Tel. +358 2 8381 4100

Senior Vice President, Olkiluoto 3 EPR Project

or

Siemens AG

Alfons Benzinger, Tel. +49 9131 18-7034

Communications and Government Affairs, Siemens AG,

E-mail: alfons.benzinger@siemens.com