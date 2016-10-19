ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 19
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 18 October 2016 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,191.11p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,213.81p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.1%. There are currently 94,591,292 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|19 October 2016