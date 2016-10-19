Younique Introduces New Beauty Products And Skin Care Line

Introducing Splash Liquid Lipstick, Younique Royalty Skin Care, and Product Extensions

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Delivering high-quality products is directly in Younique Products' mission statement of uplifting, empowering, and validating women across the world. In November 2012, Younique launched with four beauty and lifestyle products-Younique 3D Fiber Lashes, pigment eyeshadow, boot socks, and magnetic nail polish. 3D Fiber Lashes quickly inundated the social beauty market, and over four years, the Younique brand has come a long way from mainstream fads to a classic beauty brand introducing new products twice a year-October 2016 includes Splash Liquid Lipstick, Younique Royalty Skin Care, and many product line extensions.

SPLASH LIQUID LIPSTICK IS VIBRANT AND BOLD IN 10 POWERFUL COLORS

From fresh orchid to true crimson to daring navy, these rich liquid lipsticks are creamy and hydrating for comfortable, all-day wear. Splash Liquid Lipstick is made with Bio-Gel complex that seals in moisture with vitamins C and E. Its hybrid mousse texture and special precision tip applicator make for easy application. And in October, purchase a set of 3 Splash and get the Moodstruck Lip Exfoliator free with our Splash Your Mood Customer Kudos, the perfect introduction to some of our new products.

Younique Royalty is a new skin care line with 11 luxurious products to cater to every skin type. All-new cleansers, serums, moisturizers (with and without SPF) and a detoxifying mask nurture, protect, and restore skin's appearance with long-term use. Classic favorites like rose water and eye serum are re-packaged and named Royalty Rose Water Toning Spritz and Uplift Beauty Serum with the same popular formulas. The new bamboo charcoal Royalty Detoxifying Mask bubbles on the skin to soak up environmental impurities and help oxygenate the skin. Royalty Instant Lifting Serum provides firmer-looking skin as soon as two hours after use and long-term benefits of reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin care is the first step in a flawless makeup routine.

Other new products include line extensions for Splurge Cream Shadow in new matte shades, Moodstruck Precision Pencil Lip Liner in five new colors, and a load of tools to add to your collection. Purchase from a Presenter near you by visiting www.youniqueproducts.com.