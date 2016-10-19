IBS Software Services Completes the Brand Integration of HBSi

ATLANTA, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

HBSi Brand Will be Integrated as IBS' Hospitality Strategic Business Unit

IBS Software Services, a leading global provider of next-generation information technology solutions for the travel, transportation and logistics industries, is integrating Hotel Booking Solutions Inc. (HBSi) into the company's growing suite of logistics, hospitality and travel products. HBSi, which was fully acquired by IBS in 2012, will in future operate as IBS' Hospitality Strategic Business Unit (SBU).

Atlanta-based HBSi works with both hotel companies and travel distributors to provide a flexible and real-time B2B distribution connectivity platform. It focuses on customer value, direct real-time connections and improved inventory management, as well as software integration services. HBSi has customers in more than 37 countries, including major brands such as Marriott, IHG, Fairmont, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, Kerzner, Posadas, Sandals and Prince Hotels. The company serves more than 150 online travel brands including industry leaders such as Priceline, Expedia, Orbitz, C-Trip and Booking.com.

"When IBS completed its acquisition of HBSi in 2012, it was a significant step in our strategic approach to expanding IBS' footprint in the hospitality business," said VK Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Group. "Now, nearly four years after the acquisition, the time is right to bring HBSi completely into the IBS fold and operate as a separate Strategic Business Unit and a place beside IBS' other travel, transportation and logistics products."

"The rebranding of HBSi is a natural evolution as our company has gradually become more integrated with IBS and as we continue our investments into next generation hospitality solutions," said Peter Krebs, Head of Hospitality SBU. "This brand integration effort will enable us to continue our strong growth, as IBS expands and continues to enhance and extend its position in the global hospitality and travel sector."

IBS, which recently received $170 million private equity investment from Blackstone, has a global presence with nearly 3,000 professionals across nine offices and provides a range of new-generation software products to some of the world's best airlines, largest hospitality companies, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, major travel distributors and top oil & gas companies.

