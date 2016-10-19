Puzzle.Plus: A Classic Puzzle App That Determines a Player's Individuality

OBNINSK, Russia, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Puzzle Plus project (http://puzzle.plus), one of the leading developers of classic jigsaw puzzle apps, has released a new version of its Puzzle.Plus game. Unique to this version of the app is a remastering of the popular game to be equally comfortable and compatible on both the iPad, and on the iPhone. The game features improved graphics and a larger set of new images for puzzles, which the developers already have plans to expand. Along with its improvements, the app has kept its simple, easy-to-use interface.

All of these brand new features will be available absolutely free with the new Puzzle.Plus app:

Intelligently designed for all users of all ages with every piece having a unique shape;

Saves of every puzzle ever solved by the player;

Share completed puzzle with friends;

Full HD optimization for comfort;

Game Center integration with Achievements and Leaderboards;

Rotation mode for a greater challenge;

5 levels of difficulty for beginners and experienced players.

Improved gameplay is at the center of the new update. With enhanced graphics and improved actions like piece rotation mode, Puzzle.Plus becomes even more realistic. Even small puzzles can be adapted to a higher difficulty level while remaining true to its slogan, a "classic puzzle in your hands."

Puzzle.Plus is for puzzle lovers of all ages and available now only in the UK via the App Store. To download, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/real-jigsaw-puzzle/id964782951?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

About Puzzle.Plus

Puzzle.Plus makes it possible to play your favorite game anywhere, anytime, from simple 15-piece puzzles to 120-piece puzzles for more experienced players. For an even greater challenge, turn on the Piece Rotation mode.

Every puzzle is cut differently, so no two are the same. Move loose pieces to the margins and zoom in and out to focus on one area. Assemble pieces into groups, then move and connect the groups.

Puzzle.Plus saves player's works in progress so they can return to them any time.

To learn more about Puzzle+, the studio behind Puzzle.Plus, visit: http://puzzle.plus/

