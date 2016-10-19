Dancing Cubs Reveals Christmas Themed Play Area for London's Children: Kid's Entertainment Sorted!

LONDON, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

London's largest mobile soft play hire company, Dancing Cubs, is unveiling its dazzling Christmas themed soft play area for hire at Christmas events across the Capital.

With a ball pond, large sleigh, child sized gingerbread house and lots of foam filled soft play Christmas presents, it's an awe inspiring play area great for entertaining little children at Christmas do's.

Taking advantage of a gap in the play hire market, the fully Christmas themed soft play area is the first of its kind in London and available to hire at venues of the client's choosing for the fast approaching party season. Bookings for this spectacular play area can be made online via the company's informative website, http://www.dancingcubs.co.uk .

The play area has been a popular addition to Santa's grotto's, office Christmas parties and other events where the WOW factor is needed and has been introduced to fully immerse children in the Christmas experience with a hands on play area where they can safely play.

Dancing Cubs provides mobile play area's to parties and events in London. It has a large collection of fun play equipment which includes ball ponds, soft play, bouncy castles and ride on toys.

For further information please contact:

Lopez Ade

Director

Dancing Cubs

+44(0)7936-961-025

Email: hire@dancingcubs.co.uk

Website: http://www.dancingcubs.co.uk

