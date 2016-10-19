Surfactants Market (Type & Substrate) to hit 5.4% CAGR to 2021 led by Non-ionic Surfactants

PUNE, India, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest research, non-ionic surfactants market is set to register the highest growth rate in the worldwide surfactant industry while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during 2016 and 2021 with a global 5.4% CAGR expected to help reach USD 39.86 billion by 2021.

The market size of surfactants is expected to reach USD39.86 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.4% between 2016 and 2021. The growth of the surfactants market is primarily triggered by the rising demand from the personal care and detergents segments. The market growth is also attributed to the increasing use of surfactants in several other applications. India and China are noteworthy markets as these are two of the largest markets for surfactants in the world. Stringent regulations against the use of synthetic surfactants restrict the growth of the overall surfactants market, as synthetic surfactants account for the major share. Although the market players are gradually shifting to green and bio-based surfactants, the share of synthetic surfactants in the market is still high.

The bio-based surfactants segment is expected to witness high growth in the overall surfactants market during the forecast period owing to their increasing consumption in various end-use products such as shampoos, soaps, detergents, skin care products, ointments, and others. This increasing demand is also favored by the rising awareness among the consumers for eco-friendly and non-toxic products.

Surfactants are widely used in various end-use products such as baby care products, face washes, conditioners, cleaners, and many similar personal care and industrial products. The demand for non-ionic surfactants is growing rapidly due to the benefits that they offer such as non-sensitivity to water and higher flexibility during synthesis. The non-ionic surfactants developed in recent years are suitable for a wide range of applications in many end-use industries such as textiles, detergents, personal care, health care, vehicle care, food & beverage, industrial & institutional cleaning, and others.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for surfactants. The growth in economy, coupled with the increased demand from the retail industry, drives the market of surfactants in the region. Chemical industries are witnessing high growth in developing nations such as India and China in this region, leading to the increased demand for surfactants.

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the surfactants market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies. In the process of determining and verifying, the global surfactants market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (40%) and Tier 3 (40%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-level (40%), Director Level (20%) and others (40%) from various key organizations operating in the global surfactants market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (14%), Europe (14%), Asia-Pacific (29%), Middle East & Africa (29%) and South America (14%).

On a related note, another research on Agricultural Surfactants Market Global Forecasts to 2020 says, agricultural surfactants market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. Nonionic surfactants accounted for the largest market share in 2014. On the basis of applications, the agricultural surfactants market is led by the herbicides segment, followed by fungicides. Companies like BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzonobel N.V, Evonik Industries, and Solvay S.A (Belgium) have been profiled in this 147 pages research report

