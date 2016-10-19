ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 19
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 18 October 2016 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 213.87p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 216.35p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 152.61p
|The market value of investments was GBP341.7m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP104.8m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP236.9m.
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|19 October 2016