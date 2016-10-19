Workday Inc.: BlaBlaCar Set to Go Far with Workday Financial Management

Leading Ridesharing Service Deploys Scalable Finance Foundation as it Prepares for Rapid Growth

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2016) - Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr) (NYSE: WDAY (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=WDAY)), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr), today announced that BlaBlaCar, (https://www.blablacar.fr/) the world's leading long distance ridesharing service, has gone live with Workday Financial Management, on time and on budget. With Workday Financial Management, BlaBlaCar will be able to improve the efficiency of financial processes and visibility into financial performance as it continues to disrupt how to connect people with drivers.

BlaBlaCar, a rapidly expanding company that is helping to create the new ridesharing industry, has more than 35 million members and operates in 22 countries, required a single, cloud-based finance application that would improve the efficiency of its back office processes, and consolidate financial data into one system.

The deployment took just three months, enabling the company to see the immediate benefits of Workday including:

Access to real-time finance data, on any mobile device, empowering business leaders and managers to make more informed and timely decisions during a period of fast growth.

A reduction in manual, time-consuming processes such as extracting and reconciling data from multiple systems, enabling the company to redirect resources to more value-add work.

Workday's flexible architecture and simple configuration, enabling the company to quickly set up new entities, and meet local and regional regulatory requirements as well as market demands.

Comments on the News

"As an innovative organisation expanding rapidly into new markets, having a standard set of financial processes across many regions and the ability to add new entities quickly is absolutely crucial," said Sébastien Preel, vice president Finance, BlaBlaCar. "With Workday, we have a single source of financial data that key stakeholders can access in real time, enabling them to make critical, in-the-moment decisions regarding our organisation's future."

"For modern organisations such as BlaBlaCar, the ability to move faster and with more flexibility is a key competitive advantage, and technology is a crucial component in achieving this," said Chano Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "With Workday, customers can transform financial processes, replacing multiple, disjointed solutions with a single, cloud-based system. This improves the efficiency of key financial tasks while also delivering compliance and control that helps drive better decisions and business partnership across the organisation."

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/fr-fr/homepage.html?&_rda=/fr). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers human capital management, financial management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

