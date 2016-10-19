AB Traction: Interim Report January - September 2016

Period July - September
- The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 242 (-77), of which from:
- Active holdings, listed MSEK 210 (-47)
- Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -25 (-4)
- Financial investments MSEK 62 (-28)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 16.38 (-5.18)
- Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 159 (143)
- Net asset value per share increased by 11 (-3) percent
Period January - September
- The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 274 (158), of which from:
- Active holdings, listed MSEK 231 (-6)
- Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -44 (140)
- Financial investments MSEK 94 (12)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 18.50 (10.66)
- Net asset value per share increased by 13 (8) percent adjusted for dividend paid.
Events after the end of the period under review
- The change in value of Traction's listed securities since 30 September amounts to MSEK 34
For additional information contact
Petter Stillström, CEO +46(0)8 - 506 289 00
Interim Report January - September 2016 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2049842/766641.pdf)
