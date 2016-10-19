AB Traction: Interim Report January - September 2016

Period July - September

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 242 (-77), of which from: Active holdings, listed MSEK 210 (-47) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -25 (-4) Financial investments MSEK 62 (-28)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 16.38 (-5.18)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 159 (143)

Net asset value per share increased by 11 (-3) percent

Period January - September

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 274 (158), of which from: Active holdings, listed MSEK 231 (-6) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -44 (140) Financial investments MSEK 94 (12)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 18.50 (10.66)

Net asset value per share increased by 13 (8) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value of Traction's listed securities since 30 September amounts to MSEK 34

For additional information contact

Petter Stillström, CEO +46(0)8 - 506 289 00

Interim Report January - September 2016 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2049842/766641.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AB Traction via Globenewswire

