

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted higher against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The yen advanced to a 6-day high of 103.41 against the greenback, 8-day high of 104.48 against the Swiss franc and more than a 2-week high of 113.63 against the euro, off its early lows of 103.95, 105.01 and 114.16, respectively.



The yen edged up to 126.97 against the pound, 79.27 against the aussie and 74.44 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 127.89 and 79.83, and a 5-week low of 75.06, respectively.



Rebounding from an early low of 79.34 against the loonie, the yen firmed to a 5-day high of 78.82.



The yen is likely to find resistance around 102.00 against the greenback, 102.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the euro, 125.00 against the pound, 78.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the loonie and 73.00 against the kiwi.



