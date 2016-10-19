Original-Research: Pro Kapital Grupp AS - von BankM - Repräsentanz der biw Bank für Investments und Wertpapiere AG

First six months with lower top-line and a doubling net loss - we expect better second half

On August 24, Pro Kapital Grupp AS, a leading Estonian developer of commercial and residential real estate in the three Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania released its unaudited report for the first six months of 2016. The numbers were below our expectations as all key figures were below the comparably high 2015 level flattered by an extremely high level of revenues from sales which had tripled from EUR2.3 mln in 2014 to EUR6.0 mln in 2015. The H1/2016 sales number was at EUR4.4 mln, which might be seen as a more 'normalized' level. The EBIT was also much lower, at EUR-1.3 mln (1H 2015 EUR-0.4 mln). The net loss after minorities almost doubled from EUR-1.7 mln to EUR-3.1 mln in 1H 2016.

With regards to balance sheet the cash and cash equivalents doubled from EUR6.4 mln at year-end 2015 to EUR12.6 mln as of end-June 2016. In the same period the current bank debt quadrupled from EUR0.9 mln to EUR3.7 mln and the long-term bank debt came down from EUR6.9 mln to EUR3.7 mln. With a lower level of bank debt Pro Kapital worked more with the non-convertible bonds which doubled from EUR15.6 mln at year-end 2015 to EUR31.5 mln as of June 30.

A significant switch occurred in shareholder structure where Nordea Bank now holds a stake of almost 51% as of end-June (year-end 2015: 36%) which results in a lower free float but strongly underlines the trust of Nordea in the future success of Pro Kapital.

Based on 1H results and discussion with management we expect sales and bottom line to improve in the second half of the year. Nevertheless, we have to clearly cut our 2016 net result forecast from EUR-1.3 mln to EUR-5.3 mln and also take a more cautious view on 2017 and 2018 figures. With our updated P&L and DCF we reduce our target price to EUR2.50. In light of the current share price we reiterate our Buy rating.

