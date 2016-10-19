BANGALORE, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Teabox, the global direct-to-consumer tea company, announces TeaPacs, the first individually packaged tea bags sealed at the source using a natural nitrogen flush. The latest addition to their line of exceptional tea, TeaPacs offer Teabox's highest quality loose leaf tea in an on-the-go option without compromising flavor or freshness.

Teabox is the first company in the beverage market to use a natural nitrogen flush. This approach creates a non-reactive environment to protect tea from oxygen, light, heat and moisture -- elements that compromise the integrity of tea, causing deterioration and loss of flavor.

"Coming from a tea family and spending my childhood amongst tea estates, I grew up drinking some of the world's best teas -- so I know how fresh tea is meant to taste," says Kaushal Dugar, founder and CEO of Teabox. "At Teabox, we want to ensure that every cup of tea consumed is the freshest in the world, but we know that not everyone has time to steep loose leaf. We created TeaPacs so that anyone can enjoy the world's freshest tea, anywhere, anytime. It's tea as it should be."

Traditional tea bags are filled with broken tea leaves: packaging constrains the leaves, preventing them from reaching their flavor potential. TeaPacs feature a pyramid-shaped bag, allowing leaves to unfurl, resulting in tea steeped with full-bodied flavor.

At launch, Teabox is debuting 18 TeaPac varieties, the largest selection of loose leaf tea bags on the market, including traditional favorites English Breakfast and Earl Grey and specialty blends Masala Chai and Mountain Rose. TeaPacs are sold in boxes of 16 priced at $10. Customers are able to mix-and-match any three boxes of their favorite teas for $30 with free shipping. For more information, visit www.teabox.com/teapac.

Teabox is an award winning, India-based ecommerce company that offers consumers over 200 of the best loose leaf teas, chosen for quality and sourced from over 150 estates across India and Nepal. Teabox is on a mission to ensure that every cup of tea consumed in the world is fresh, because fresh tea tastes best. Through innovations in supply chain sourcing, cold chain processing and packaging, Teabox has disrupted the 200 year-old tea industry.

