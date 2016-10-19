GAITHERSBURG, MD--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - BRAX Roofing, the leading provider of exterior home services in Montgomery County and surrounding areas, today announced the publishing of a guide detailing various strategies homeowners can consider to increase their home's value and get the most out of selling in the local DMV market. The e-book, Guide to Preparing Your Home for Selling, is available for free download at www.braxroofing.com/guide-to-preparing-your-home-for-selling.

The guide's areas of focus include:

Small projects that will enhance the appeal of your house

Simple and cost effective actions you can take with your home to maximize salability

Quick-fixes that will make an extra impression during an open house

"The repairs and upgrades that you undertake can go a long way in determining -- and increasing -- how much you sell your home for," says Ben Matthews, Managing Partner of BRAX Roofing. "Getting the most out of the sale of your house in this market requires a careful strategy and smart choices about what you upgrade and what kind of return you can expect from those upgrades. Our new e-book gives sellers several considerations for projects large and small that will enhance the appeal of your house to potential buyers."

For more information about this new e-book or BRAX Roofing services, visit the company's website at www.braxroofing.com.

