TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - Dream Payments, a leading financial technology company that provides cloud-based mobile payment processing for small business operators, proudly announced today the addition of TruShield Insurance to its referral network. This collaboration delivers on Dream's commitment to provide its financial services business customers with easy access to what they need, when they need it.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with Dream Payments," said Ronish Pahwa, Director of Customer Experience and Innovation at TruShield Insurance. "Dream is reducing the complexity of accepting payments and running a business, which aligns with our vision of creating insurance solutions that are simple and easy to access for Canadian small businesses."

According to research conducted by TruShield, small business owners often struggle to access the right insurance coverage. When they do obtain coverage, they're not always clear on exactly what their policy covers. Dream's new partnership with TruShield provides a simple access point for entrepreneurs who are looking to get the coverage they need to protect their business.

"Our partnership with TruShield Insurance is a great addition to our financial services ecosystem for customers," said Christian Ali, Chief Marketing Officer at Dream Payments. "TruShield shares our vision of delivering reliable services that add value for small businesses. Their understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing small business owners clearly sets them apart from their competitors."

About Dream Payments

Dream Payments is a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to quickly create and deliver mobile financial services to business customers. Dream connects financial institutions, merchant acquirers, retailers and value-added apps to deliver services that meet the demands of today's businesses. Dream's turnkey solution includes mobile point-of-sale (POS) applications, payment terminals, remote device management, customer onboarding and secure payment processing. Dream is the world's only mobile platform that enables Interac ® debit and chip & PIN credit card payment terminals to be sold off-the-shelf. Dream is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information about Dream Payments, please visit dreampayments.com.

About TruShield Insurance

TruShield Insurance is a proud supporter of Canada's small business community and a member of the Fairfax family of companies. We focus on serving Canadian small business owners, entrepreneurs and startups. We provide affordable, flexible, and tailored insurance solutions for small businesses. Visit us online at trushieldinsurance.ca to learn more about our products and request a quote.

TruShield Insurance is a trademark of Northbridge Financial Corporation.

