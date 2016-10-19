TYSONS CORNER, VA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - NeoSystems Corp. is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mike Dunn, has been named a Trending 40 DC Top Tech CFO for 2016. Trending 40 CFO recognizes and celebrates the great corporate finance talent in the DC region. Nominations are open to all and honorees are chosen based on demonstration of exceptional performance in their fields.

"Mike is a true finance and accounting visionary in the professional services and technology industries. He has the ability to be strategic and then implement tactically, yielding superior results," says Michael Tinsley, NeoSystems Corp. Founder and CEO. "In the two short years that Mike has been with NeoSystems, he has led transformational change across our business helping to propel margin growth, financial modeling, contracts, partnerships, and mergers & acquisition strategy."

NeoSystems' annual revenue reached an all-time high after Mr. Dunn was appointed CFO. Mr. Dunn joined NeoSystems in late 2014 after serving as the CFO at Siteworx, LLC, an industry leading digital marketing firm for seven years. Mr. Dunn oversees all matters relating to Accounting Finance, Treasury, Legal, Human Resources, Contracts and Facilities. He was a finalist for the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) CFO of the Year Award in 2013. Mr. Dunn has also held senior finance positions at BearingPoint, Comsearch, NEC America, Inc. and Recovery Point Systems.

Mr. Dunn will be honored at a special event on October 20, 2016 at 1776 Headquarters-Crystal City in Crystal City, Virginia. Proceeds from the Trending 40 Top Tech CFOs awards benefit the GEN*Z Scholarship Fund. For more information about Mike Dunn and NeoSystems Corp., please contact lpowers@neosystemscorp.com.

About NeoSystems Corporation

NeoSystems Corp., based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, delivers integrated strategic back office services and solutions to enable, run, and secure commercial entities, government contractors, and nonprofit organizations. Today, NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, supports 700 companies and over 70,000 employees with its outsourced services and NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully integrated financial and business management systems. Utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Contract Management and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, NIST/DFARS, ITAR), the Neo team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. NeoSystems is partnered with the world's leading software companies, including Deltek, NetSuite, Ultimate Software, IBM, and others to provide best-in-class solutions. NeoSystems is Deltek's first and only Platinum Partner. For the seventh consecutive year, NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.NeoSystemsCorp.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/18/11G118577/Images/0071c_IMG_7240_JeniferMorrisPhotography-2e03232c4698bdd0a9faa2ca77f265e7.jpg

Contact:

Laurie Powers

lpowers@neosystemscorp.com

(571) 748-3801