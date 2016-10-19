Increasing Body of Evidence Further Demonstrates Compelling Outcomes

Gynesonics, a women's healthcare company focused on the development of advanced incision-free solutions for the treatment of uterine conditions, today announced that its Sonata® System technology platform for transcervical incision-free treatment of uterine fibroids will be featured in three presentations at the 61st Annual German Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (DGGG) Congress to be held October 19-22 at the International Congress Center in Stuttgart, Germany. The DGGG is the leading medical association for obstetrician-gynecologists in Germany.

"These presentations at the upcoming DGGG Congress are indications of the increasing awareness and high-level of interest in our latest-generation Sonata technology platform. We are committed to providing the gynecology community a new incision-free, transcervical, uterus preserving option for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids," said Gynesonics President and CEO Christopher M. Owens. "The growing body of robust clinical evidence further demonstrates that our technology is performing well while producing compelling outcomes for women."

Topics and Presenters by Day and Time (Central European Time):

Thursday, 20 October, 16:00, Poster session: The SONATA Study: Ultrasound guided transcervical radiofrequency ablation of fibroids. B. Krämer, F. Neis, D. Schoeller, S. Brucker, Women's Hospital, Tübingen, Germany

Friday, 21 October, 09:15, Presentation: Ultrasound guided transvaginal radiofrequency ablation for symptomatic uterine fibroids Results of a new therapeutic option. Dr. Ralf Bends, Evangelisches Krankenhaus Köln-Weyertal

Saturday, 22 October, 10:00, Presentation: "Gentle" surgical treatment strategies, Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Röemer, Chief of Gynecology, Evangelisches Krankenhaus Köln-Weyertal

About Sonata System

The Sonata System, the next generation of Gynesonics' fibroid treatment platform (the previous generation referred to as VizAblate), uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata System, including the SMART Targeting Guide, enables the operator to target and ablate fibroids. Sonata System's design provides a straightforward, transcervical access for a uterus preserving, incision-free fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women's healthcare company focused on advanced incision-free solutions for treatment of uterine conditions. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for the transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata System is CE Marked and approved for sale in the European Union. Sonata System is not available for sale in the United States. Gynesonics is a privately held company with headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161019005266/en/

Contacts:

Gynesonics

Chris Owens, President and CEO

+1-650-216-3860

www.gynesonics.com