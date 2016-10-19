MARTELA CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release 19.10.2016 at 1.00 p.m.



MARTELA UPGRADES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR 2016



Martela Corporation upgrades its financial guidance for year 2016. Martela's revenue on its focus markets has developed well and the operational efficiency has improved. The full-year revenue and operating result of Martela Corporation are estimated to be higher than estimated previously.



New financial guidance for year 2016



The Martela Group anticipates that the Martela Group's revenue will stay on the same level than on the previous year and operating result will slightly improve from the level of 2015. Due to normal seasonal variations, the Group's operating result accumulates mainly during the second half of the year.



Martela Group's revenue in 2015 was EUR 132,8 million and operating result was EUR 4,1 million.



Earlier financial guidance for year 2016



The Martela Group anticipates that the Martela Group's revenue will slightly decline compared to previous year, however the Group's operating result will remain at the level of 2015. Due to normal seasonal variations, the Group's operating result accumulates mainly during the second half of the year.



Martela's January-September 2016 Interim Report will be published on Tuesday 1 November 2016.



MARTELA CORPORATION Matti Rantaniemi CEO



