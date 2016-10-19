Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock has declined seven percent year-to-date. One of the factors that negatively affected CRM stock was the speculation that it was considering to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), which was questioned by analysts and shareholders.In a note to investors earlier this month, Mizuho Securities warned that acquiring the struggling micro-blogging company could destroy as much as 25% of Salesforce's value. CRM stock dropped significantly after the equity research firm released its comment..

