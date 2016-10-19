CACI International Is a Top Defense Sector Play in a Hillary Clinton PresidencyCACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is one of the defense and aerospace sector companies that you may not have heard about. Yet, after a relatively strong 2016, CACI stock is poised to perform even better in 2017. CACI's activities alone explain why this is so.CACI develops information services solutions specifically for national security and government programs in intelligence gathering. It also offers services to civilian customers.In other words, like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...