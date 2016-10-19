

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $599 million, or $0.73 per share. This was up from $492 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $2.77 billion. This was up from $2.45 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $599 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX