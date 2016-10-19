VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO)(CSE: BLO.CN)(OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the "Company") provides an update on the development of its FAIMS (high-field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based instrument for detection of trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") from exhaled breath at the roadside and in the workplace. The Company is pleased to report that it has developed a "Beta 2.0" (Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer) device with major advances in the design and size of the device, including: greater sensitivity, improved performance by the square waveform generator. The current design includes features to allow for the addition of a rechargeable battery and touch screen and the device is approximately 10 times smaller than the Beta 1.0 device announced in July. Preliminary lab tests of the FAIMS device coupled with quadrupole ion trap mass spectrometry have shown lower levels of detection for THC standards than were achieved in past testing.

Scientific Testing for the FAIMS Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer

Cannabix scientists are formulating a scientific protocol to conduct live THC breath testing using the Beta 2.0 Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer in the coming weeks. The scientific testing will likely be conducted in Vancouver BC, Canada, where medical marijuana users will be engaged to determine the accuracy of the Beta 2.0 Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer to detect both smoked and edible consumption of marijuana in human breath. The results of the scientific tests will be used to prepare submissions for approval of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer as a court-approved device by the Minister of Justice in Canada and the National Highway and Safety Authority in the United States.

Kal Malhi, President of Cannabix stated, "Several states in the U.S. are voting to legalize recreational marijuana on November 8, 2016 and the need for law enforcement to have a tool to gather scientific evidence of marijuana impairment in drivers is becoming an urgent need. Cannabix Technologies has been diligently working on our Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for approximately two years and we are excited to be at the advanced stage and preparing a device for law enforcement and employers to begin testing. We are making excellent progress with the objective of having an accurate and court accepted tool in the coming months."

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects use days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where intoxication by THC can be hazardous.

Rav Mlait, CEO, Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (v) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (vi) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing "patent pending" technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

