TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the properties owned through our joint-venture UNITED COMINIERE (refer to September 22nd, 2016 press release) contain the presence of Lithium, Tantalum, Niobium and Tin, based on historical data which the Corporation obtained upon signing the joint-venture agreement. The four properties, which are fully permitted for exploration and production, cover a total area of 1,343 square kilometers, and are located in the mining-friendly region of Katanga (city of Manono), in the DRC. There is also accessibility to nearby infrastructure such as roads, dams and aircraft runways, to which the Corporation has guaranteed access through the joint-venture partnership with the State.

Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of TANTALEX explains, "Two of the four properties are prospective for Lithium, and alone measure 800 square kilometers. What we have on our hands here may be construed as a potentially significant and sizable ore body containing Lithium and other high-tech minerals. We already have all of the necessary work permits in place to carry out further investigative work, which means little delay in advancing this very large land package. Furthermore, the Corporation intends to continue its production of Tantalum in the State to increase its financing capacities for exploration work targeting high-tech minerals. '

Furthermore, the Corporation has appointed Mr. Raymond Spanjers, P.Geo as an Independent Consultant to conduct a NI 43-101 Technical Report on selected mining properties described above. A graduate of North Carolina State University with a M.Sc. in Geology, Mr. Spanjers is Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. (SME) in the USA, No. 3041730RM and a Licensed Geologist in North Carolina (No.940) USA. Since graduating, Mr. Spanjers has accumulated more than 36 years of professional experience in mineral exploration, mining and mineral processing of a variety of mineral commodities, namely but not exclusively in Lithium.

Mr. Spanjers will work closely with the Corporation's V-P Operations Mr. Eric Allard. In the next few weeks, the Corporation expects to provide the public with a comprehensive work program.

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

