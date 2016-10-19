Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires properties in Malmö and Lund for SEK 910 million

Klövern acquires 21 properties in Malmö and 7 properties in Lund for SEK 910 million. Of these in total 28 properties, 9 are site leaseholds. The property portfolio encompasses in total 114,000 sq.m. of lettable area, whereof Malmö accounts for 88,000 sq.m. and Lund 26,000 sq.m. Among the largest tenants are Mio, DHL, The municipality of Malmö, Corsec and Purac. In the acquisition Klövern will also take over the tenant improvement project for Mio in the property Lund Traktorn 2.

The rental value for 2016 amounts to SEK 120 million and the area-based occupancy rate to 75 per cent. The average remaining lease contract period is just over 3 years.

"This acquisition means an increase of just over 50 percent of Klövern's property portfolio in Malmö and more than a doubling in Lund, which give us the possibility of becoming a much stronger and more competitive player in the property market of the Öresund region. We also increase the number of unique tenants by more than 90.", says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity.

MAQS has been adviser to Klövern in the transaction.

Properties included in the transaction

Malmö:

Segevång: Murman 7, 8 and 11, Stillman 40, Skjutsstallslyckan 3, Haken 3.

Bulltofta: Flygfyren 1, Flygvärdinnan 4, Flygledaren 3, Skevrodret 1, Höjdrodret 3.

Östra Hamnen: Lillgrund 5, Bjälken 3, Betongen 11.

Jägerso: Nejlikebuketten 4 and 6, Vårbuketten 3.

Höja: Brandnäven 1 and 2, Svedjenäven 3 and 4.

Lund:

Annedal 9, Traktorn 2 and 4, Trumlan 1, Välten 4 and 5, Ådret 12.

Transfer of possession will be on 1 December 2016.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

