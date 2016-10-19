

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $883 million, or $0.59 per share. This was up from $821 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $5.30 billion. This was up from $5.15 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $883 Mln. vs. $821 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $5.30 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.19 - $2.21



