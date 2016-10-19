IQMS partner Proximity brings extensive expertise in helping manufacturers in the UK and Ireland to optimize their operations using IQMS ERP and MES software, which will be demoed at K 2016

IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced that Proximity, a software consultancy with deep expertise in manufacturing solutions, has joined the IQMS partner network.

Proximity develops, maintains, and supports high-performance software solutions and applications for companies across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Established in 2007, the consultancy has more than 40 experts with extensive experience in delivering solutions tailored to the real-world needs of businesses in the manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors.

As an IQMS partner, Proximity will expand regional support for IQMS software, helping manufacturers to implement and maximize their value in using IQMS. Designed specifically for manufacturers, IQMS software uniquely combines enterprise resource planning (ERP) and MES functionality into one comprehensive system.

The partnership is being announced in conjunction with K 2016, the world's largest trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry, which attracts more than 200,000 attendees from around the globe. The event is being held October 19 26, 2016 atthe Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre in Dusseldorf, Germany. IQMS will demonstrate its manufacturing ERP software in Hall 5, A30.

"For nearly a decade, we have been delivering tailored software solutions that provide manufacturers the agility to compete in the global market," said Rob Jackson, Proximity sales and marketing director. "With its innovative solution, manufacturing industry focus, and outstanding growth, IQMS is an ideal partner for Proximity, and we look forward to building a new customer base together in the UK and Ireland."

"Our mission is to empower manufacturers around the world to optimize their operational efficiency and effectiveness using IQMS software, and our partnership with Proximity furthers that commitment," said Gary Nemmers, president and CEO of IQMS. "We are excited to welcome Proximity to the IQMS partner network. Proximity brings an outstanding team of experts in manufacturing software solutions and provides an additional choice to our customers in the UK and Ireland."

IQMS Integrated System for MES and ERP

IQMSuniquely combines robust ERP and MES functionality into one cohesive system in which all data, across all of the modules, is managed by a single, embedded database. This empowers manufacturing enterprises to take a streamlined approach to centralizing activity across the supply chain and ensures that complete, accurate information is available to all authorized users at all times. The comprehensive MES functionality is also available as a standalone solution that can be readily integrated with manufacturers' existing ERP systems. IQMS software is available both on-premises and in a hosted environment with a perpetual license, as well as via a software as a cloud-based subscription.

About Proximity

Based in Leeds and Nottingham, Proximity partners with some of the world's foremost software companies to develop, deliver, maintain and support high-performance solutions and applications for leading global companies in the logistics, manufacturing, retail and finance sectors. To learn more, visit http://proximity.co.uk.

About IQMS

IQMS uniquely combines ERP and manufacturing execution system (MES) functionality to give manufacturers a comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales orders, material requirements, inventory and purchasing, plus extended native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North America, Europe and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.iqms.com.

Engage with IQMS at:

Website: IQMS.com

Twitter: @IQMSerp

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/IQMS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IQMSerp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IQMSerp

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+IQMSerp

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161019005268/en/

Contacts:

IQMS

Steve Bieszczat, 805-227-1122

Chief Marketing Officer

sbieszczat@iqms.com