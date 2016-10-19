Matijevich will be a featured speaker this month at the Hosted Payload and Smallsat Summit in Washington, DC as well as at the Reinventing Space Conference in London.

HawkEye 360, Inc., which is developing a radio frequency (RF) detection and mapping technology using a constellation of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), today announced that Russ Matijevich, Vice President, will be a featured speaker at two small satellite and space industry conferences this month. Details of events at which the HawkEye 360 team will be presenting can be found on the company's website, www.he360.com.

Matijevich will be participating on the panel Status Check: Are Small Sats Pushing the Envelope? hosted by Northern Sky Research at the Hosted Payload and Smallsat Summit (www.hostedpayloadsummit.com) in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 20th at 8:00am. This breakfast briefing is open to government, military, service providers, and integrators, and will discuss the technological and commercial developments in smallsat applications over the last five years, and potential developments for the future.

Following the Hosted Payload and Smallsat Summit, Matijevich will join The New Space Revolution Transforming How We Observe Earth panel at the Reinventing Space Conference (www.rispace.org) in London on Tuesday, October 25th at 3:50pm. The panel will discuss how small satellites are disrupting commercial, military, and government markets, the improvements they provide in technology and applications, and how the use of small satellites might drive the future of the space industry.

HawkEye 360 is developing a constellation of small satellites to identify, locate and analyze RF signals globally and to generate reports on wireless signals that can be used to track and monitor global transportation networks, assist with emergencies, as well as other data analytics services. The first part of the constellation is scheduled to launch in 2017.

"Over the last few years, small satellite technology has advanced significantly and projects that previously relied on large, costly, custom-built satellite systems can now be done with smaller ones that improve performance, responsiveness, and turnaround time at a lower cost," said Russ. "We're excited to share how HawkEye 360 is working with the industry to provide the actionable data analysis needed to help make critical decisions."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is developing a constellation of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) to generate reports on wireless signals that can be used to track and monitor global transportation networks, assist with emergencies, as well as other data analytics services. The company seeks to provide highly accurate maritime situational awareness, collecting information about vessels to create a wealth of current and historical data useful for commercial planning and monitoring, as well as emergency response. Similar data will be available for airborne and land-based transportation and logistics industries. More information about the company can be found at www.he360.com.

