CafeX to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Engagement within Microsoft Dynamics 365





CafeX to be Microsoft's preferred omnichannel solution provider for Dynamics 365. The immersive solution extends in-app live assistance to customers, who can interact with service representatives via text chat, co-browsing, click-to-call and face-to-face video collaboration.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeX Communications®, a leading supplier of WebRTC-based mobile and web engagement solutions, has been selected as Microsoft's preferred solution provider for real-time customer assistance within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service. The strategic effort features a joint development roadmap as well as go-to-market collaboration to ensure ongoing and proactive integration of CafeX's omnichannel capabilities within Dynamics 365.

Hosted in the Azure cloud, the combined solution embeds real-time customer interaction channels within Unified Service Desk and web clients for Dynamics 365. As this video shows, a customer browsing a company's website or mobile app can tap to request live help from a service representative. The rep is passed information about the customer in advance, and during the ensuing conversation both parties are able to move seamlessly between text chat, co-browsing, voice and video collaboration to resolve issues faster. Tight integration allows reps to interact with customers without leaving Dynamics 365.

Remote assistance is powered by CafeX Live Assist, a mature web real-time communications (WebRTC) solution implemented by many of the world's largest banks, insurers and other Global 2000 companies. Live Assist's award-winning co-browse technology enables the rep to view the customer's mobile app or web page from within Dynamics 365, draw annotations, push files, fill out forms and perform other remote functions within the customer's app. Sensitive data can be hidden to protect user privacy.

"Many companies are finding themselves woefully behind in digitally transforming their customer care operations," said Sheila McGee-Smith, customer care expert and analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "The growth in customer use of chat, web and mobile applications has far outpaced their ability to update the premises-based contact center infrastructure. In tandem with a move to the cloud, companies recognize the need to arm agents with information that goes beyond the present interaction, and provides a picture of the customer's entire journey. This joint solution from CaféX and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will enable companies to accelerate their digital transformation through more personalized customer engagement."

"Omnichannel is at the heart of any successful customer engagement solution," said Jujhar Singh, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Dynamics CRM.. "With CafeX as our preferred solution provider, we are able to bring to market a highly differentiated offering to better serve the changing needs of our customers. Enterprises can now extend real-time assistance within the context of business processes to create more unified and intelligent customer journeys."

"Omnichannel solutions can be difficult to implement due to the bolt-on approach taken by many cloud providers," said Sajeel Hussain, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Strategic Partnerships for CafeX. "We have been working hard with Microsoft to deliver a fully integrated solution for Dynamics 365 that maximizes agent productivity and ensures seamless customer engagement across digital channels. CafeX is committed to the near and long term success of this partnership."

Trials for the unified solution will begin in November of 2016 with general availability planned for early 2017. The initial offering will feature web chat and co-browsing, with click-to-call and video collaboration to be added in a subsequent release.

For more information about CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365, please contact CafeX at MSLiveAssistsales@cafex.com.

Supporting Resources

Solution Video: https://youtu.be/IaIknAU2GLc

Web: https://www.cafex.com/live-assist-for-dynamics-365.php

Brochure: https://www.cafex.com/downloads/CafeX%20Live%20Assist%20for%20Dynamics%20365%20Brochure.pdf

About CafeX

CafeX makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile applications. CafeX's award-winning software embeds real-time collaboration within the context of business workflows to increase customer satisfaction and workforce productivity. Trusted by many Global 2000 companies, CafeX provides elegant solutions to longstanding collaboration barriers such as cost, architectural complexity, ease-of-use and vendor interoperability. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

