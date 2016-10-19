

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supervalu Inc. (SVU) revealed earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $28 million, or $0.10 per share. This was down from $37 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $3.87 billion. This was down from $4.06 billion last year.



Supervalu Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $28 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $3.87 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.7%



